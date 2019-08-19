A 12-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after he received a severe electric shock on a railway track.

The child came into contact with overhead power lines on tracks in Glasgow on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the incident near Ashgill Road at around 6.30pm.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the boy was taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

A 12-year-old boy is in acritical critical condition after he came into contact with the overhead power lines in #Glasgow. We are supporting his family and are making a number of urgent enquiries. https://t.co/XUbdsDRf8f pic.twitter.com/LCd9i4gbBx — BTP Scotland (@BTPScotland) August 19, 2019

BTP have launched an investigation to establish how the boy came into contact with the power lines and appealed for information.

Detective Inspector Brian McAleese said: “This was a catastrophic incident for the young boy, who remains in hospital receiving treatment to a number of very serious injuries.

“His condition is believed to be life-threatening and we have specially trained officers supporting his family during this incredibly difficult time.

“We are making a number of urgent inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading to this boy coming into contact with the overhead power lines.

“While we have no reason to suspect there are any suspicious circumstances, we would ask anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.”

BTP said officers will be carrying out extra patrols in the area over the coming days to help reassure the community.

Anyone with information can text BTP on 61016 or contact the force by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 384 of August 18.