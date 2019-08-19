A police constable who is facing “life-changing injuries” after he was run over by a suspected car thief has sent his thoughts and prayers to the family of Pc Andrew Harper.

Pc Gareth Phillips, who has undergone surgery for his injuries and remains seriously ill, could be in hospital for several months after suffering a shattered pelvis, West Midlands Police said.

After regaining consciousness, the officer expressed his thanks to the public for their support after the incident but also said his thoughts remained with Pc Harper’s family.

Pc Gareth Phillips, who was badly injured earlier this month (West Midlands Police/PA)

Pc Harper was killed while responding to reports of a burglary in the Berkshire village of Bradfield Southend at around 11.30pm on August 15.

The 28-year-old constable died from multiple injuries after being dragged under a vehicle and possibly hit by a police car.

On Monday, Pc Phillips received a visit from his 13-year-old chocolate labrador called Diesel as he continued making “small steps in his recovery”.

Pc Gareth Phillips in hospital with his dog Diesel (West Midlands Police/PA)

The 42-year-old was injured during a traffic stop in Birmingham on August 10 after his police car had been taken.

Pc Phillips was then involved in a collision with his vehicle and at one point was pinned beneath the BMW car.

Mubashar Hussain appeared in court charged with the traffic officer’s attempted murder, following the incident in Moorcroft Road.

Pc Andrew Harper, who was killed while responding to reports of a burglary in Berkshire (Family Handout/Thames Valley Police/PA)

A fundraising page to support Pc Phillips’s family has reached almost £14,000, surpassing its original target of £10,000.

Superintendent Dave Twyford, head of Central Motorway Police Group, said: “Gaz would like to say thank you to all the hospital staff that saved his life.

“He’s got a shattered pelvis and is in pain, but is taking each day as it comes and is making small steps in his recovery.

“Having spoken to his family and his wife, knowing that people are supporting them locally and across the globe, it makes a huge difference to Gaz and his family.

“While it’s great to see Gaz slowly improving, his thoughts and prayers, and those of everyone in the wider policing family, are with the family and friends of Pc Andrew Harper of Thames Valley Police, who was killed in the line of duty last week.”