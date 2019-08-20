Film fanatics will be able to get their hands on a piece of Hollywood history as memorabilia from the world’s most famous movies goes under the hammer.

Screen-matched Roman General armour worn by Russell Crowe in Gladiator and Jack Nicholson’s hero axe from The Shining are among items to go on sale at Prop Store’s annual live auction of film and TV memorabilia.

Rare lots on offer at the live-streamed auction, held at London’s BFI Imax and presented by Odeon, are anticipated to fetch more than £6 million.

The Screen-Matched Tantive IV Stormtrooper helmet is estimated to fetch between £120,000 and 180,000 at the auction (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A screen-matched Stormtrooper helmet from 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope is one of the most sought-after items on display, with an estimated sale price of between £120,000 and £180,000.

The complete Batsuit worn by Michael Keaton in the 1989 film Batman is expected to sell for more than £80,000 while a lightsaber wielded by Samuel L Jackson in Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith could sell for up to £100,000.

Some 900 lots will be sold during the Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction over two days on September 30 and October 1.

Billed as suitable for a “variety of budgets”, one of the least expensive lots on offer is a Willy Wonka Golden Ticket Announcement Poster from 2005 film Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, estimated at £300.

Forrest Gump’s screen-matched Nike trainers and socks (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A screen-matched pair of Nike trainers and socks worn by Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump’s infamous bus stop scene are poised to fetch between £8,000 and £10,000, according to Prop Store.

Last year’s auction saw Harrison Ford’s signature fedora from Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark sell for £393,600.

Stephen Lane, Prop Store chief executive, said: “This year sees us bring 900 lots to the auction, now held over two days, allowing us to present even more of these incredible artefacts to a global audience of film fans and collectors to London’s BFI Imax, who can visit the free exhibition and place bids in our auction to secure original pieces of film and TV history.”

A light-up remote control R2-BHD droid from Star Wars: Rogue One, an X-Suit worn by Halle Berry as Storm in X-Men, and the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch from 1975 comedy film Monty Python And The Holy Grail are also poised to go under the hammer.

Bids can be placed online from anywhere in the world, over the phone or in person.