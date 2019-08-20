August’s wet weather will continue for some parts of the country before clearing ahead of a largely bright and warm bank holiday weekend, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures are forecast to build until Sunday when they will reach highs of around 27C (80F), meteorologist Emma Smith said.

However on Tuesday there will be “quite a few showers around”, she added, with northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland expected to see the most rain.

“We have got a risk of a rumble of thunder or two,” she added.

Showery rain for some, otherwise a bright but cool start this Tuesday morning pic.twitter.com/3fEDPXbrKJ — Met Office (@metoffice) August 19, 2019

Showers will continue in northern areas of the UK until Friday, with isolated outbreaks of rain also expected in some southern areas before high pressure moves in, bringing warmer and drier weather.

Central and southern England are expected to see the warmest weather of the bank holiday, while temperatures across northern areas of the UK will be lower, with conditions likely to be more changeable.

Average rainfall across England so far this month is 68.6mm.

Scotland (141.8mm), Wales (120.2mm) and Northern Ireland (103.1mm) have seen considerably more, but only Wales and Scotland have seen above average rainfall so far this month.

Rainfall for August, which is typically the wettest of the three summer months, is some way off the record-breaking levels of 1912 when 167.6mm fell.