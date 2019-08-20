Developments on Brexit dominate several of the nation’s newspapers on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph and The Times report on Prime Minister Boris Johnson having torn up the Northern Irish backstop and demanding new terms for the UK to leave the EU with a deal in 10 weeks’ time.

The Daily Telegraph

The Times

The Guardian says Mr Johnson has suggested the backstop could be replaced by a new form of “commitments” to prevent a hard Irish border, while the i also leads with news on free-movement restrictions.

The Guardian

The Independent says Mr Johnson is refusing to reveal his no-deal preparations.

The Independent

The Sun leads with a story alleging auto giant Mercedes spies on drivers of its cars through tracking devices.

The Sun

The Daily Mirror reports on the death of the Yorkshire Ripper hoaxer, John Humble.

The Daily Mail says “poor” social care has driven up emergency admissions of dementia sufferers in NHS hospitals to almost 1,000 per day.

And the Metro leads with Elton John’s defence of Harry and Meghan in the face of criticism over the royal couple’s use of private jets.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express reports on a police chief’s idea to address violent crime in Britain by arming every police officer with a Taser.

The Financial Times leads with Hong Kong billionaire Victor Li’s purchase of Greene King.

The Financial Times

And the Daily Star leads with a report that “crazed seagulls” have forced frightened Britons to call the police.