More migrants have jumped off the humanitarian rescue ship Open Arms in a desperate bid to reach shore, tantalisingly near after 19 days blocked on board in deteriorating conditions amid Italy’s refusal to open its ports.

The Spanish ship described the situation on board as “out of control” and “desperate”.

After one migrant jumped ship earlier in the day and was rescued by the Italian coastguard, nine more launched themselves into the sea wearing orange life vests

A woman is assisted following a panic attack (Francisco Gentico/AP)

A reporter with Spanish public broadcaster TVE, reporting from the boat, said the earlier jumper refused to return to the Open Arms, and was taken to the Italian island of Lampedusa instead, apparently triggering the reaction of the nine who followed his lead.

The reporter said those jumping were “desperate and going mad” after 19 days trapped on board.

Open Arms said the Italian coastguard managed to rescue all nine of the later group, but it was not immediately clear if they would also be taken to land.

Video showed people wearing life vests floating in the sea with a coastguard vessel nearby and rubber dinghies trying to reach them.

Open Arms confirmed that the first man who jumped, a Syrian national, was taken to Lampedusa. The group described the situation on board as “desperate”, saying that a man threw himself into the water, trying to reach land that was in plain view, while at the same moment a woman suffered a panic attack.

The NGO’s spokeswoman Laura Lanuza said she heard from Open Arms crew members that “those who remain aboard are threatening with jumping as well”.

The Open Arms captain previously warned Italian authorities that the crew of 17 can no longer control the situation on board, as frustrated migrants resort to fighting.

Italy’s hardline interior minister Matteo Salvini has refused port access to the ship, even though six other European countries have agreed to take the passengers.