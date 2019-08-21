Channel 4 has commissioned a new comedy about an all-female Muslim punk band.

The six-episode series, Lady Parts, was written by Nida Manzoor and follows musicians through the highs and lows of rock and roll life.

Lady Parts is seen through the eyes of character Amina Hussein, a PhD student who finds herself swept into a world of punk.

Manzoor, who will also direct the show, said: “I had such a blast making the C4 comedy Blap, and am so thrilled to have the opportunity to make a full series.

“The show is so close to my heart and I feel very lucky to be working with the incredible people at Channel 4 and WTTV who have been so supportive and encouraging throughout.”

Fiona McDermott, head of comedy at Channel 4, said: “Lady Parts promises to be an audacious, celebratory and hilarious new comedy.

“Nida is a phenomenal talent who had such vision for this show and the women and world she wanted to portray.”