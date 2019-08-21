Channel 4 has announced a new Brexit documentary with intimate access to leading figures in British politics.

Brexit Two Tribes has been crafted from hours of footage following Jacob Rees-Mogg, Sir Alan Duncan, Ken Clarke, Sir Nicholas Soames, Anna Soubry, Nicky Morgan, Andrew Bridgen and Nigel Farage.

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg will feature in the Channel 4 programme. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The documentary charts the dramatic conflicts dividing the Conservative Party and UK politics, beginning with former prime minister Theresa May attempting to get her negotiated deal through Parliament.

Dorothy Byrne, commissioning editor said: “It’s been extraordinary for the public witnessing recent political events from the outside.

“It’s even more extraordinary seeing some of those events from the inside.”

Director Patrick Forbes added: “It’s been a real privilege filming the first draft of this extraordinary period in our history – and being given the freedom to show politics as it really is.”