As the deadline for the UK to quit the European Union approaches, thousands of people are signing up for a Brexit beach party in the Netherlands to say a fond farewell.

By Wednesday morning, nearly 10,000 people had signed up on Facebook to attend the proposed event that would allow people to sit in deckchairs looking out to sea as “Great Britain wakes up as a closed institution” while enjoying “Dutch chips, French wine and German beer”.

(Facebook/PA)

Another 60,000 have expressed interest in the party at Wijk aan Zee, north-west of Amsterdam, on October 31.

The plan is the brainchild of documentary maker Ron Toekook, who told Dutch broadcaster NOS it will be “as if you are saying goodbye to a good friend who you hope will return sometime”.