Screenwriter Russell T Davies has said he would consider a 20th anniversary reunion episode of Queer As Folk if the proceeds went to charity.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, the former Doctor Who boss said he generally avoided reunion shows because they tended to be disappointing.

However, speaking on a panel exploring the legacy of the programme two decades on, he said he would consider reuniting the three main characters if the money went to a good cause.

Sue Perkins hosts an Edinburgh TV Festival panel exploring the legacy of Queer as Folk with Russell T Davies, Nicola Shindler, Owen Jones and Courtney Act pic.twitter.com/ZRlqOX29kh — Alex Green (@alexjohngreen) August 21, 2019

Queer As Folk, which aired on Channel 4 in 1999, focused on a trio of men living in Manchester’s gay village, centred around the famous Canal Street.

Asked about a revival including the original cast, he said: “Not really. I did a show called Cucumber which was about men in their late 40s and 50s, and what life was like then.

“You would just be disappointed, wouldn’t you? Creaking their way along Canal Street. We would be saying ‘What kind of sex scenes can we do that are new?’

“But, then again, never say never. Give me a million quid, Channel 4, and I will be there. I think that reunion shows are often disappointing, aren’t they? Maybe a charity thing or something…”

Queer As Folk starred Games Of Thrones actor Aidan Gillen, Coronation Street’s Craig Kelly and Charlie Hunnam.

Davies appeared alongside the show’s executive producer, Nicola Shindler, on a panel hosted by Sue Perkins.

Author and political activist Owen Jones and drag artist and Celebrity Big Brother winner Courtney Act also appeared.

Davies also confirmed that a US reboot of Queer As Folk is in the works, and that both he and Shindler were “politely involved”.

He said it would be “a lot more diverse” than his original version.

He said: “It’s in development. These things get announced and they run away. It might not exist.

“It’s with Bravo but they are a year off from anything happening. We are just kind of politely involved.”

Shindler added: “We met with the man – Stephen Dunn – who was the film-maker, who came to us in Manchester and said ‘Could I do it?’

“It’s not related to our Queer As Folk in any way. He wanted the title. It’s about a group of young American friends. It’s not related to our characters.”

Davies added: “We hope it happens but we’re just politely connected.”