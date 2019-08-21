Television has a problem attracting younger audiences and is watched primarily by “older, posher” people, the boss of BBC Two has said.

Patrick Holland said the TV industry overall faces a struggle to engage younger viewers.

The channel chief conceded that audiences are primarily wealthy and elderly, and broadcasters must work on attracting new audiences.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Mr Holland said: “Of course I’m worried. I’m not worried in the sense that we don’t have the answers.

“Broadcast television has a problem with younger audiences.

“The whole of broadcast television has older, posher people watching.”

BBC bosses at the annual TV festival said the corporation must continue to adapt and produce content to make the licence fee worth paying.

Head of BBC Four Cassian Harrison said: “All BBC channel and services need to justify why they are there.”

He added that the paternalistic tone of the BBC must change, saying: “The BBC needs to look beyond an authoritative, lecturing mode in its programming.”