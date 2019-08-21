Conservative former prime minister David Cameron will be grilled by veteran BBC journalist John Humphrys to mark the publication of the politician’s long-awaited autobiography, his publisher said.

Mr Cameron will be interviewed on BBC Radio 4’s flagship Today next month in what could be Mr Humphrys’s final big interview ahead of his planned retirement after more than three decades presenting the programme.

The former premier is due to carry out a string of high-profile television and radio interviews to coincide with the launch of For The Record on September 19.

The autobiography of former prime minister David Cameron, called For The Record, will be released next month (HarperCollins Publishers/PA)

Publication of the book falls just 10 days before the Conservative Party conference and at a critical time in the Brexit negotiations for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a fellow Etonian, long regarded as Mr Cameron’s rival for the top job.

Speculation on its contents is likely to centre around Mr Cameron’s controversial decision to hold a referendum on Britain’s EU membership and his decision to quit Number 10 in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit result in 2016.

Mr Cameron’s first broadcast interview will be a prime-time special with Tom Bradby for ITV News.

Interviews on ITV’s This Morning, plus Nick Ferrari on LBC and Chris Evans on Virgin Radio are scheduled during the week of publication, the publisher added.

Mr Cameron’s much-anticipated book is also due to be serialised by a national newspaper.

For The Record will be published by William Collins, followed by Harper in the United States on September 24.