Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit dealings on his trip to France make headlines in Friday’s newspapers, as does Will and Kate’s budget travel plans.

The Guardian says Emmanuel Macron has described the Irish backstop as “indispensable” to a Brexit deal and urged Mr Johnson to set out his proposed alternatives as soon as possible, while The Daily Telegraph has a somewhat different take on the same story, reporting that the Prime Minister has demanded a new border plan.

Guardian front page, Friday 23 August 2019: Macron tells Johnson Irish backstop is indispensable pic.twitter.com/hSCdV9GwX4 — The Guardian (@guardian) August 22, 2019

The Times lead on a story saying teenagers have overturned gender expectations in GCSE results, with girls performing better in maths and

physics than in previous years and boys getting more top grades in English.

The Times 23/8/2019England's Jofra Archer celebrates after taking six wickets on the first day of the 3rd Ashes Test cricket match. Australia were bowled out for 179 at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. Photo : Jon Super/AP #thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday #theashes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/bCJC9A1kz9 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) August 22, 2019

The i has a clever Second World War reference in its headline on the Johnson/Macron summit, while its former stablemate, The Independent, has a more restrained take on the same issue.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: We can’t axe backstop, Macron tells Johnson #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ST0mgdoivb — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 22, 2019

The Daily Express reports that Mr Johnson gave a “Brexit victory salute” after his talk with Mr Macron.

Here is tomorrow's @Daily_Express #frontpage: – Buoyant @BorisJohnson wins over hardliner Macron in crucial EU talks– 900,000 war heroes to lose free TV licence – William and Kate's £73 budget flight#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/O9m9Q5yQv6 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 22, 2019

The Daily Mail says thousands of lives could be saved by a cheap, four-in-one pill cutting the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

The Sun leads with a story saying the Duke and Duchess have flown with FlyBe after Harry and Meghan took four private jets in 11 days, while The Mirror covers the same territory.

Tomorrow's front page: Will and Kate travel with FlyBe after Harry and Meghan's four private jets in 11 days https://t.co/N5K8gd6TrV pic.twitter.com/MAuRYAcgLb — The Sun (@TheSun) August 22, 2019

The Financial Times says the EU has plans to crackdown on the use of facial recognition technology in public areas.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday August 23 https://t.co/KQBaB8bdNm pic.twitter.com/xB3Afq7et8 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 22, 2019

The Daily Star reports that Love Island’s Caroline Flack has a horrifying secret.