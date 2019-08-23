A Royal Navy bomb disposal team has retrieved an “old hand grenade” that was found in a holiday resort on the Isle of Wight.

Away Resorts Management (ARM), which runs the centre at Bembridge, Whitecliff Bay, said the device was found on Thursday night.

Local media reported that a guest staying at the park found the device on a beach and carried it back to their caravan, thinking it was a fossil.

Having had to evacuate guests from the area for several hours, ARM welcomed the end of the incident.

“Thank you for your patience, we are all very grateful,” the company said.

“If you are staying with us at the moment it is now safe to return to your accommodation.”

Earlier, the company had said: “Customers are safe and we have responded quickly, taking advice from the experts as we speak and who are also on their way to help resolve the situation.”

Hampshire Police reportedly cordoned off a section of the holiday park and evacuated guests.

The authorities were alerted to a potential unexploded ordnance at around 11.30pm on Thursday.