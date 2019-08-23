A minute’s silence will be held this morning to remember Pc Andrew Harper who died while responding to a reported crime.

At 11am, Thames Valley Police will fall silent to honour the memory of the 28-year-old officer.

Pc Harper lost his life while investigating a reported burglary near Sulhamstead on the A4 in Berkshire on August 15.

@ThamesVP will be holding a one minute silence across the force tomorrow (23/8) at 11am in memory of PC Andrew Harper. Please be aware that these are private events and we kindly ask that the privacy of our officers/staff is respected across the force.#RIPPCHarper — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) August 22, 2019

Jed Foster, 20, has been charged with murder over the death.

Foster was one of 10 men and boys aged between 13 and 30 arrested following the incident.

The remaining nine have been bailed until 13 September.

A fundraising page set up by the Thames Valley Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers, had raised more than £260,000.

In a tribute, his widow Lissie Harper said her husband was “the kindest, loveliest, most selfless person you will ever meet.

“You were brave, funny, and always there for anyone who needed it.”

Ms Harper added that her husband loved being a police officer and “always wanted to keep everyone safe, especially me”.

She said: “You went the extra mile whenever you could and genuinely cared for everyone.

“The lights have dimmed on all of our lives now that you are no longer here, but it’s no surprise that even when you’re gone, you’re still keeping us all going, knowing that you would tell us to carry on and stay strong.”

She also thanked the public for the “overwhelming” support shown to her and Pc Harper’s family after his death.