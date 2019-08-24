Efforts to salvage consensus among the G7 nations have frayed before the official start of their summit in France in the face of US president Donald Trump’s unpredictable America-first approach.

European Council president Donald Tusk said the three-day meeting in the seaside resort of Biarritz would be “a difficult test of the unity and solidarity of the free world and its leaders”, and that “this may be the last moment to restore our political community”.

Mr Tusk said the last thing the European Union wanted was a trade dispute with the United States and called for “an end to trade wars” – but he promised to retaliate against American products if Mr Trump carries through on a threat to impose tariffs on French wine.

A portrait of G7 leaders is drawn into the sand over the headline ‘Turn the tide for Gender Equality’ in Biarritz, France (AP)

Mr Trump made the threat in response to a proposed French tax on internet companies.

French president Emmanuel Macron, who is hosting the summit beginning later on Saturday, has made clear that he has little expectation that Mr Trump will join any statement on fighting climate change even as the issue shot to the top of the agenda with the widespread fires in the Amazon.

He already rejected Mr Trump’s request to let Russia rejoin the group five years after being expelled over its seizure of Crimea.

And Mr Macron is also trying to hold the European line on the Iran nuclear deal, over US objections.

Commentators have noted how the French president has looked to provide global leadership in the vacuum left by Mr Trump (AP)

The French and US leaders met on Saturday for lunch.

In a nationally televised speech timed for the moment his US counterpart touched down in Biarritz, Mr Macron repeatedly used the word “disagreements” to describe the expected atmosphere.

Later, as the two faced each other across a dining table, he used the softer word “divergences” regarding climate change.

Mr Macron described Mr Trump as a “very special guest”, and Mr Trump fondly recalled the dinner they shared at the Eiffel Tower.

But Mr Macron was firm that leaders owed it to the world to come up with solutions.

“We have disagreements, and at times there are caricatures,” he said.

European Council president Donald Tusk (AP)

“But I think that the great challenges that we have: Climate, biodiversity, the technological transformation, the fight against inequality, this global insecurity, we will only resolve them by acting together, by reconciling.”

Mr Macron has also threatened to block an EU trade deal with several South American states, including Brazil, with Ireland joining in the threat.

But there was disagreement from German chancellor Angela Merkel, with her office saying that blocking the Mercosur deal will not reduce the destruction of rainforest in Brazil, although she backed Mr Macron’s proposal to discuss the ongoing wildfires at the summit.

At last year’s summit in Charlevoix, Canada, Mr Trump left early and repudiated the meeting’s final statement in a tweet from Air Force One. This year, Mr Macron said, there will be no final statement.

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie arrive for the summit (AP)

Instead, diplomats say Mr Macron could issue his own summary of the discussions.

Lowered expectations are nothing new for the G7, but this year’s intent seems to be just to avoid diplomatic catastrophe, salvage whatever is possible, and show voters that their leaders have a role on the world stage.

One force that could push leaders together is their joint vulnerability to an economic slowdown, especially the ones who, like Mr Trump, are facing elections in the next year or two.

Disputes on trade have unsettled the global economy because businesses do not know where tariffs will be imposed or what the trading system will look like in a world that has become dependent on supplies of materials, parts and goods flowing through intricate cross-border supply chains.

Anti-G7 activists near the town of Biarritz (AP)

Given lowered expectations, the most important summit outcome would be “to do no harm”, said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank in London.

He called on world leaders at the summit to “have a discussion without a bust-up – no repeat of Charlevoix, please”.

A “dream result” would be the EU, US and Japan agreeing to jointly tackle their trade issues with China, but “with America-First Trump that seems too much to hope for”, he said.

All eyes will be on the dynamic between Mr Trump and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, two figures who relish the unpredictability they have sown.

Mr Johnson is under intense pressure to pull Britain out of the EU and many see his relationship with the United States as key.

“My message to G7 leaders this week is this: the Britain I lead will be an international, outward-looking, self-confident nation,” he said.

Mrs Merkel is in her last term of office.

Canadian leader Justin Trudeau, up for re-election this autumn, is at the centre of a political scandal.

Mounted police officers patrol near the beach (AP)

Mr Macron himself is deeply unpopular at home, and the yellow vest protesters who have plagued him since last year have followed him to Biarritz.

Even the beautiful resort town was in a subdued mood after being locked down during the final week of the summer break for most of France.

The Bellevue congress centre where the leaders will gather on Saturday night overlooks the carefully raked sandy beach – normally beloved by surfers and swimmers alike, but empty for now.