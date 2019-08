Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel are among the leaders who have gathered in Biarritz in southern France for the G7 summit.

Meanwhile, anti-G7 activists from around the world are staging protests in the area calling for action on issues such as climate change, the migrant crisis and gender equality.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Biarritz (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Speaking to reporters on the plane to the summit, Mr Johnson once again called for the backstop to be removed from the Brexit withdrawal agreement (Dylan Martinez/PA)

US President Donald Trump takes lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron, right, at the Hotel du Palais in Biarritz (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Mr Trump arrived earlier on Saturday along with First Lady Melania Trump (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Meanwhile Mr Macron’s wife Brigitte Macron enjoyed a walk along the beach (Francois Mori/AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at Biarritz airport (Peter Dejong/AP)

Mounted police officers patrol near the beach on the first day of the G7 summit (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Chile’s president Sebastian Pinera and his wife Maria Cecilia Morel Montes were also among the high-profile guests (Peter Dejong/AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with his wife Akie Abe at the airport in Biarritz (Peter Dejong/AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by Isabelle Hudon, the Canadian ambassador to France, on his arrival at the airport (Francois Mori/AP)

A group of Basque Joaldunak, cowbell wearers dressed in sheep skins, join anti-G7 activists crossing a bridge from Hendaye, France, to Irun, Spain. The banner reads No To G7, Creating Another World (Bob Edme/AP)

Anti-G7 activists carry pictures of the G7 leaders during a protest in Hendaye (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Oxfam activists, wearing masks of the G7 leaders, enact a performance at the beach in Hendaye (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Anti-G7 activists carry rubber boats, in a reference to migrants crossing the Mediterranean (Bob Edme/AP)

French police detain an anti-G7 activist during a march along a road near a tent camp near Hendaye (Emilio Morenatti/AP)