It is going to be another hot and possibly recording-breaking day of temperatures on bank holiday Monday.

Temperatures hit an August bank holiday high of 33.3C (92F) at Heathrow on Sunday and sunseekers can expect more of the same with a hot start to the week.

Thousands of fans at a sold-out Headingly in Leeds baked in the sunshine on Saturday as England kept their Ashes hopes alive thanks to a scorching innings by Ben Stokes.

And hundreds of thousands of people enjoyed what is thought to be the hottest Notting Hill Carnival ever in west London.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “All in all, if you like the sunshine and the hot weather, then it is going to be a good day.”

People on Bournemouth Beach enjoy the sunshine (Adam Davy/PA)

The previous best late August bank holiday temperatures before this weekend were 31.5C (88.7F) at Heathrow in 2001, 27.3C in Velindre, Powys, in Wales and 27C (80.6F) in Knockareven, Co Fermanagh, both in 2003, plus the 26.7C (80.06F) that was recorded in Aviemore, Invernesshire, in Scotland in 1984.

Wales enjoyed a record 28.6C in Hawarden on Sunday when the top temperature in Northern Ireland was 24.2C at Stormont Castle.

Scotland’s top temperature was the 28.4C recorded at Bishopton near Glasgow on Sunday. Monday is not a bank holiday in Scotland.

The sunshine is set to continue throughout the long weekend (Adam Davy/PA)

Mr Snell said: “Temperatures will be very similar to Sunday. We are likely to see something like 33C.

“There could be scope that the record could be nudged up, but either way, it is going to be a hot day across the UK.”

Early morning fog is set to lift to leave a sunny day, while some rain may reach the far North West later.

There is going to be plenty of sunshine across eastern and central parts of the UK, while it is set to be fresher in the North and West.

Temperatures could be in the low 20s in the West, Northern Ireland and the South.

The late summer sunshine, as a result of warm air being dragged up over the UK from France, comes at the end of what has been a wet and chilly month so far.