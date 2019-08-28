Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is naming a shadow cabinet in a new phase of his campaign to force President Nicolas Maduro from power.

Mr Guaido said the five newly picked aides are preparing for a transition of government and new elections.

Mr Guaido claimed presidential powers in January as head of the National Assembly, saying Mr Maduro’s election last year was a fraud.

File photo of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, right (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

Mr Guaido is calling on popular opposition figure Leopoldo Lopez to serve as the general coordinator, though he lives in the Spanish ambassador’s home in Caracas for protection.

Opposition politician Julio Borges will oversee Mr Guaido’s foreign relations.

Mr Borges lives in exile in Colombia.

Other members of Mr Guaido’s team deal with economic development, asset recovery and human rights.

Mr Maduro rejects Mr Guaido as a puppet of the US government.