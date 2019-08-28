Hugh Grant has launched an expletive-laden attack at Boris Johnson in which he called the Prime Minister an “over-promoted rubber bath toy”.

The Four Weddings And A Funeral actor was responding on Twitter to a video in which Mr Johnson gave an explanation for his decision to suspend Parliament in September, a move which critics said was aimed at stopping MPs debating Brexit.

Hugh Grant’s tweet (Screengrab/PA)

Mr Grant tweeted: “You will not f*** with my children’s future. You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend.

“F*** off you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by you and you little gang of masturbatory prefects.”

The Queen on Wednesday approved Mr Johnson’s request to prorogue Parliament no earlier than September 9 and no later than September 12, until October 14.

Opposition leaders had been hoping to use the period after Parliament returns from its summer recess on September 3 to work on a law to prevent a no-deal Brexit, in light of the PM’s promise to take the UK out of the European Union by the October 31 deadline whether or not an agreement had been reached.