Princess Charlotte will start school next month – following in the footsteps of big brother Prince George.

Charlotte, who celebrated her fourth birthday on May 4, will become a pupil at Thomas’s Battersea in south London, where it is taught that kindness is as important as academic success.

The young princess will be joined by her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as George when she begins her school career on Thursday September 5, Kensington Palace said.

Thomas’s Battersea, which describes itself as a Christian school, open to children of all faiths, believes in “praise as the greatest motivator”.

Charlotte will join brother George at the south London school (Steve Parsons/PA)

Parents are told their children will be in an atmosphere which seeks positive relationships between pupils, teachers and parents.

George, who is six, started at the school in September 2017.

Art, ballet, drama, ICT, French, music and physical education are all taught by specialist teachers from a child’s first day.

The school is housed in a Grade II listed building, the former Sir Walter St John’s Grammar School which dates back to 1700.

George holding hands with William and Helen Haslem, head of the lower school, on his first day at Thomas’s Battersea in 2017 (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

American TV presenter Lara Spencer had to apologise after comments she made about George taking ballet lessons sparked a social media backlash.

During a segment on ABC’s Good Morning America, she claimed William said his son “absolutely loves ballet”.

“I have news for you, Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts,” she said. “I mean, he might.”