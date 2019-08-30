“Arrogant” ex-Liverpool striker Dean Saunders was told “you can’t even stand up” by police, footage of his arrest has revealed.

Saunders can be seen claiming he had “one pint” after being stopped for his “atrocious” driving, before being put in the back of a police car.

The 55-year-old, who also played for Aston Villa and Derby and was capped by Wales 75 times, refused to give a breath specimen at the roadside and continued his “obstructive and evasive” behaviour at the police station.

The father-of-three had initially denied any offence but was jailed for 10 weeks on Wednesday at Chester Magistrates’ Court after admitting failing to comply with a roadside breath test and failing to provide a breath specimen.

Saunders is heard to tell police he had had ‘one pint’, when questioned if he had been drinking (CPS/PA)

Passing sentence, District Judge Nicholas Sanders told Saunders he was “arrogant” for his “obstructive and evasive” behaviour with police.

But Saunders’s lawyers secured his release on bail a day later, until his appeal against the jail sentence can be heard next month.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) released the footage showing Saunders being stopped by a police patrol in the early hours of May 10 in Chester.

His Audi A8 car was seen weaving across the road, swerving to avoid other vehicles and almost causing an accident, Chester Magistrates’ Court heard.

The footage shows a police officer, who could smell alcohol, telling Saunders: “Get out the car. Your driving is atrocious. Have you had any alcohol?”

The ex-footballer refused to take a breath test at the roadside (CPS/PA)

Saunders replies: “Er, I’ve had one pint.”

As the talkSPORT radio football pundit gingerly exits the vehicle and walks to the police car, the officer tells him: “You can’t even stand up.”

He failed to provide a roadside breath sample and back at the police station the body-cam footage shows police explaining to Saunders he is required to provide a sample or he will be charged with failing to provide.

He tells them: “Am I getting myself in more trouble by not doing it?”

An officer responds: “It has been explained to you but you have consistently refused to provide a sample.”

At the police station, Saunders against refused to take a breath test (CPS/PA)

Saunders replies: “No, I haven’t consistently refused to do anything. Have I refused to do anything? Right now? Even though I am waiting for my solicitor?”

Saunders was likely to have served his sentence at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool but is now free to return to his home in Whitegate, a village in Cheshire.

He was also banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay court costs of £620.

His appeal against his sentence will be heard at Chester Crown Court on October 4.