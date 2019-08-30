A driver caught with a second car balanced on top of his vehicle has been fined £195 and given three points on his licence.
Glyndwr Wyn Richards was caught at the wheel of a silver Volkswagen Passat with a Skoda Octavia perched on top as he drove through an industrial estate in Aberystwyth.
He pleaded guilty at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on August 28 to using a vehicle in a way likely to cause danger or injury.
The 51-year-old was ordered to pay a fine of £80, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 in costs — although he was given credit for his early guilty plea.
Writing on Twitter after Richards was caught, Dyfed-Powys Police said: “That’s no way to move a second vehicle.”
The second car did not have a valid MoT or tax.
Comments are closed on this article.