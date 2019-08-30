A 250-year-old Cornish street is believed to have become the first in the country to have a road sign installed featuring the green Grenfell heart emblem.

Grenfell Street in Mousehole, Cornwall, has had the new sign installed by the Cornwall Hugs Grenfell campaign.

The charity was launched in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower disaster in London, which saw 72 people die when a blaze destroyed the block of flats in 2017.

Since then more than 350 Grenfell Tower survivors, the bereaved, close neighbours or firefighters have gone on holiday to Cornwall through the project.

On Thursday night hundreds of people gathered in the fishing village of Mousehole to see the new street sign unveiled.

A Cornwall Council spokeswoman said: “Thursday night saw a wonderful unveiling of the new Grenfell Street sign in Mousehole.

“The 250-year-old street has always been called Grenfell Street but had no sign.

“The sign was unveiled as a celebration of the solidarity and special relationship between our communities.”