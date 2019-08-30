A “huge drugs bust” at Gatwick Airport has turned out to be part of a cake.
Vegan pizza restaurant Purezza was transporting ingredients in a suitcase when a member of staff was stopped by the police.
The white powder, which was divided into blue bags, was tested before officers accepted it was not illegal.
British Transport Police said: “‘Officers were called to Gatwick Airport station at 1.34pm on August 28 after a suitcase was found containing 25 bags of powder.
“Following a number of inquiries and tests, it was determined these bags of powder were cake ingredients for a vegan bakery.
“They were soon reunited with the owner, who has promised officers and staff a slice of cake in return.”
Later the restaurant, which has venues in Brighton and Camden, London, tweeted: “Thanks for going easy on us guys!
“A slab of cake all round is in order when you’re next in Brighton.”
