A university has apologised after suggesting students sign up to a policing course if their exams had “not gone to plan”.

The University of Derby said the Facebook advert was designed to “highlight the opportunities available” to their students and did not intend to cause offence.

The University has since removed the post from Facebook (University of Derby/PA)

The sponsored advert, which has since been removed, said: “Exams not gone to plan?

“Call us on 01332 592019 to secure your place on one of our policing courses starting this September.”

Some Facebook users said they were “disappointed” with the post.

Ben Alder said: “I’m extremely disappointed in the way your university sees policing.”

Another user, Alex Ryan, said: “Your police/ poor exam results advert is a disgrace.

“Hopefully one day you’ll need to call the police but they don’t have the grades to answer the phone to you.”

A spokeswoman for the university said: “We sincerely apologise for any offence this advert may have caused to past, present and future police officers or anyone associated with the police force.

“These adverts were part of our 2019 Clearing campaign and were intended to highlight the opportunities available to those looking to study at the University of Derby.

“We absolutely recognise the importance and value of policing as a career path and understand that the advert copy did not reflect this.

“We have therefore removed the adverts and are reviewing the process by which these adverts were published to ensure this does not happen again.”