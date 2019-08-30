A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was stabbed in north London.

The youngster was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police were called to the scene on the Broadwater Farm estate in Tottenham at around 11.14am on Friday.

The victim was found in Willan Road with stab wounds, Scotland Yard said.

Police at the scene of the incident (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

An air ambulance went to the scene, where the boy was treated by medics before being taken to hospital by road.

His parents have been told, and he is critically ill in an east London hospital, Scotland Yard said.

Officers believe the boy was involved in an altercation shortly before he was stabbed, possibly by a suspect riding a bicycle.

Police officers and detectives were behind a cordon blocking part of Willan Road on Friday evening.

Nearby alleyways were also cordoned off and a police dog and handler could be seen looking for clues.