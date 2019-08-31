A pedestrian has died following a collision with a motorbike in south-west London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The male motorcyclist, 40, remains in hospital in a critical condition after the crash in Battersea at around 8.20pm on Friday.

The pedestrian, who died from her injuries, was aged 34.

Correction: We referred in an earlier appeal to a double fatal collision in #Battersea. We now understand that, while a female pedestrian has died, the male motorcyclist remains in hospital in a critical condition. We apologise for this error https://t.co/EvHkFeUwxy — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 31, 2019

The force said officers are in the process of informing next of kin.

Police have asked witnesses, including anyone with dashcam footage of the collision, to contact officers on 020 8543 5157.