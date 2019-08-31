A motorcyclist and a pedestrian have been killed in a double fatal crash in south-west London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The crash took place in Battersea at around 8.20pm on Friday.

The 40-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arriving, and the female pedestrian, 34, also died as a result of her injuries.

The force said that officers believe they know the identities of the pair, although a post-mortem examination and formal identification have not yet taken place.

They are in the process of informing their next of kin.

Police have asked witnesses, including anyone with dashcam footage of the collision, to contact officers on 020 8543 5157.