Five people have died and at least 21 have been injured by gunfire in a shooting in West Texas.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said at least three law enforcement officers were among those shot.

He described the suspected gunman as a white male in his 30s.

The suspect was shot and killed at the Cinergy cinema in Odessa, Mr Gerke said.

The shooting set off a chaotic afternoon during which police reported that a suspect had hijacked a US Postal Service vehicle and had begun firing at random in the area of Odessa and Midland, hitting multiple people.

Update: The suspect has been shot and killed by an officer. We believe there is no immediate threat at this time. At… Posted by Odessa Police Department on Saturday, August 31, 2019

Police initially reported that there could be more than one gunman, but Mr Gerke said authorities now believed it was just one.

“Once this individual was taken out of the picture, there have been no more victims,” he said.

The shooting comes just weeks after a gunman in the Texas border city of El Paso opened fire at a Walmart and killed 22 people.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott held two meetings with politicians this week about how to prevent more mass shootings in Texas.

Odessa is about 20 miles south west of Midland. Both are more than 300 miles west of Dallas.