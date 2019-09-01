Stories from the world of politics make up the lion’s share of the front pages on Sunday, while pictures of newlywed Ellie Goulding also feature.

The Sunday Times leads with an interview with new Prime Minister Boris Johnson in which he says that his party faces the choice of either backing his Brexit plan or seeing Jeremy Corbyn take over at Number 10.

Boris Johnson has a stark message for the rebels in his party.

The Sunday Telegraph carries the headline “Brexit endgame”, reporting that Mr Johnson is considering “ousting” MPs who undermine his attempts to seal a new Brexit deal, while chief negotiator Michel Barnier tells the paper the Irish backstop will not be dropped.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Brexit Endgame: Johnson mulls purge ofrebels and snap election as Barnier vows that he will not ditch backstop'

The Observer carries a picture from Saturday’s anti-prorogation protests, while the main story is about a push for an inquiry into the influence of Mr Johnson’s aide Dominic Cummings.

The Mail on Sunday leads with comments from Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, who says those who are opposed to Mr Johnson are too frightened to call a vote of no confidence in the new PM.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express says Mr Johnson and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage are on an election footing and the Tory leader will call a vote “if Remainers succeed in blocking a no-deal Brexit”.

SUNDAY EXPRESS: Remain Revolt will trigger election

The Sunday Mirror reports that Wayne Rule – jailed for manslaughter after striking a police officer with his car – is back on the road.

And the Sunday People carries the story of Kayleigh Moran who was raped by a man in Corfu, who has reportedly been released from prison on the Greek island.

Tomorrow's front page: Beast who raped me is out… 45 years early

Elsewhere, the Daily Star on Sunday reports on a whistleblower saying a crisp factory is a “health hazard”.