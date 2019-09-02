Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s threats against rebel Tory MPs who may try to stop him pushing through a no-deal Brexit dominate Monday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph and The Times lead with Mr Johnson’s warnings of expulsion from the Conservative Party to the rebel MPs.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM warns rebel MPs: back me or be sacked'

The Times 2/9/2019Violent protesters throw petrol bombs at police officers in Admiralty. Anti-government protests, Hong Kong, China.

The Daily Express and Daily Mail also carry the same story.

The Guardian says Mr Johnson is willing to sacrifice his parliamentary majority by acting against the rebels, thus paving the way for an imminent general election.

Guardian front page, Monday 2 September 2019: Johnson ready to sacrifice majority by withdrawing whip from rebels

The Independent and the i report on senior cabinet member Michael Gove saying Mr Johnson might defy any legislation raised by the rebel MPs to block a no-deal Brexit.

And the Metro seems to sum up a big week ahead in all things Brexit, under a headline of “Ready, Steady, Chaos!”

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports on a radical Labour Party plan to confiscate some £300 billion-worth of shares in companies and give them to workers.

The Daily Mirror leads with a story about British safari tourists killing animals in the name of sport.

The Sun reports on celebrity Kellie Maloney’s alleged suicide bid.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Distraught Kellie Maloney has revealed she made a suicide bid after missing her lavish lifestyle as Frank'

And the Daily Star leads on dwarf pantomime star “Claire” complaining of being teased about her height, by other dwarfs.