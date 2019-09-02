Jeremy Corbyn says Labour will “take the fight to the Tories” in a general election, insisting the party is ready after the Government said it will push for a snap election if MPs try to block a no-deal Brexit.

A senior Government source said Prime Minister Boris Johnson would request a general election on October 14 if MPs back a cross-party move to seize control of Commons business on Tuesday.

A motion for the early election will be tabled by the Government which would require the support of two-thirds of MPs under the provisions of the Fixed-term Parliaments Act (FTPA).

Addressing a rally in Salford, Mr Corbyn said Labour is ready to fight a general election.

He said: “What Boris Johnson was doing was essentially threatening people, threatening people with a no-deal Brexit if he doesn’t get his way in Parliament.

“I know people voted both ways in the referendum, obviously, I know people have different views about these things, obviously, but I simply say this – people didn’t vote to lose their jobs, didn’t vote to see our environmental standards, workers’ rights, consumer protections ripped up.

“They voted because they were angry about many things and they voted as they did to try and protect themselves as best they could.

“I am proud to lead our party, I’m proud to take the fight to the Tories and I will be delighted when the election comes. I’m ready for it, you’re ready for it, we’re ready for it, we’ll take the message out there and above all we will win for the people of this country.”

(PA Graphics)

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage predicted Boris Johnson will lose Tuesday’s vote forcing a Brexit extension and the country will face a general election in October.

Speaking at a rally in Colchester, he said: “They, allied with us, would be unstoppable in the general election. We could get Brexit, we could destroy Corbyn and we would be a free, independent nation.

“Yes, there may be on November 1 one or two bumps in the road, but free and proud we’d be able to get on with the rest of our lives.”

He said there will be a “big attempt by Corbyn and others” to secure a Brexit extension on Tuesday.

Nigel Farage (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He added: “Boris Johnson gave a press conference tonight in Downing Street where he said he doesn’t want to have a general election and he wants people in his party to toe the line.

“I can’t predict how that vote will go tomorrow but I suspect the Prime Minister will lose and I suspect we’ll be facing a general election probably to take place on October 14.

“Boris, you can’t win without us. Boris, if you go for the withdrawal agreement I’m afraid you will lose, but if you do the right thing and we support you you’ll be a national hero in the history of this nation.”

The Government source said Tory MPs who voted against the Government could face losing the party whip.

But a source close the group of rebel Conservative MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit said: “It’s a bit rich for the Prime Minister to point the finger at colleagues who plan to defy the party whip – colleagues who voted for a deal three times – while he voted with Jeremy Corbyn to inflict the two biggest parliamentary defeats on a government in British history.

“The Prime Minister seems to be doing everything he can to bring about an election, while claiming it’s the last thing he wants.”