The death toll from a late-night Taliban suicide attack in the Afghan capital has risen to 16 civilians, with 119 other people injured, an official said.

Angry Kabul residents climbed over the wall into the international compound and set part of it on fire.

Thick black smoke rose from the Green Village, which is home to several international organisations and guesthouses and often a target of attacks — a peril to nearby local residents as well.

Smoke rises as Kabul residents set fire to part of the Green Village compound that has been attacked frequently, a day after a Taliban suicide attack (Rahmat Gul/AP)

It was not immediately clear why the Taliban continue such attacks, after a US envoy said the militant group has reached a deal “in principle” with the US on ending America’s longest war, including a troop withdrawal that the Taliban already portray as their victory.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said some 400 foreigners had been rescued after the suicide bomber targeted the compound late on Monday. The blast happened on the street outside and destroyed a number of homes.

Five attackers were shot dead by security forces after the bomber, who was apparently driving a tractor packed with explosives, detonated his vehicle, Mr Rahimi said. The explosion hit the western wall of the compound.

Wounded men in hospital (Rahmat Gul/AP)

The attack happened just hours after the US envoy briefed the Afghan government on an agreement “in principle” with the Taliban which would see 5,000 US troops leave the country within five months.

The Green Village was also hit by a suicide car bomber in January, again as US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was visiting the capital to brief the Afghan government on his negotiations with the Taliban on ending nearly 18 years of fighting.

Hours before Monday’s attack, Mr Khalilzad showed a draft deal to the Afghan president after declaring that they are “at the threshold of an agreement” following the end of the ninth round of US-Taliban talks in Qatar. The agreement still needs President Donald Trump’s approval.

There was no immediate comment from Mr Khalilzad after the blast, which was strongly condemned by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of the explosion in Kabul (Nishanuddin Khan/AP)

Shaken Kabul residents question whether any agreement with the Taliban can be trusted, especially as foreign troops withdraw.

It was not clear why the Taliban would continue to carry out such attacks when the militant group appears to be getting what it wants in a deal with the US – a troop withdrawal.

The group wants all of the some 20,000 US and Nato troops out of Afghanistan immediately, while the US is seeking a withdrawal in phases which would depend on the Taliban meeting certain conditions such as a reduction in violence.

Attacks have surged in recent months, including Taliban assaults on two provincial capitals over the weekend, as the group seeks to strengthen its negotiating position not only with the US but with the Afghan government in the even more challenging intra-Afghan talks that are meant to follow a US-Taliban deal on Afghanistan’s future.

Some analysts have also warned that some factions of the Taliban might be expressing displeasure with the USdeal, though Taliban political leaders at the talks in Qatar have insisted that their tens of thousands of fighters would respect whatever agreement is reached.