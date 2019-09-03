Labour MP John Mann will lead the questioning of Bank of England governor Mark Carney on Wednesday after he was appointed interim chairman of the Treasury Select Committee.

The outspoken Brexit-supporting MP replaces Nicky Morgan, who was made Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Mann will hold the position until a formal election can take place in the second week of September – although ongoing political uncertainty could lead to a delay.

Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, will face questions from MPs on Wednesday (Chris Ratcliffe/PA)

The Bassetlaw MP has been a member of the committee from 2003 to 2005, and again from 2009 until now, famously hurling tough questions at banking chief executive in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

On Wednesday he will be able to ask questions of Mr Carney, who is expected to update MPs on the central bank’s preparations for Brexit and its most recent inflation report.

Andy Haldane, the bank’s chief economist who is tipped as a possible governor-successor, will also face questions, alongside monetary policy committee members Jonathan Haskel and Gertjan Vlieghe.

Mr Carney, who has warned extensively on Brexit and the potential impact, has clashed previously with the committee – although his usual sparring partner, Jacob Rees Mogg, has also vacated his position on the committee to take up the role of Leader of the House of Commons.