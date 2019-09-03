A total of 14 Bills have been outlined in the Programme for Government unveiled by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Holyrood.

They are:

– Animal Health and Welfare (Amendment) Bill

Will increase the maximum penalties for the most serious animal welfare offences to five years imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine. Protection for animals also expected to be enhanced through the implementation of “Finn’s Law”.

– Budget Bill

Annual legislation which provides parliamentary approval for the Scottish Government’s spending plans and allocation of resources.

– Circular Economy Bill

Aims to advance ambitions for the circular economy, including encouraging re-use of products and resource waste.

– Civil Partnership Bill

Will make civil partnerships available to mixed-sex couples in Scotland.

– Continuity Bill

Provides ability to maintain alignment with EU law in devolved areas after Brexit.

– Defamation and Malicious Publications Bill

Takes forward recommendations by Scottish Law Commission and will simplify and modernise the law of defamation.

– Uefa European Championship Bill

Ahead of Glasgow’s participation as a host city in the Uefa European Football Championships in 2020, the Bill will prohibit ticket touting and make provisions to protect commercial interests.

– Forensic Medical Services (Victims of Sexual Offences) Bill

Will aim to improve services for victims of sexual offences, including ensuring their cases are handled more effectively by the justice and healthcare systems.

– Good Food Nation Bill

Introduces a statutory framework as part of efforts to promote healthier and more sustainable local produce.

– Hate Crime Bill

Consolidates and updates existing hate crime legislation. Will also introduce “stirring up” offences.

– Heat Networks Bill

Brings regulation of the heat network sector to support, facilitate and create controls in development of district and communal heating infrastructure in Scotland.

– Redress (Survivors of In Care Abuse) Bill

Establishes a financial redress scheme for survivors of historical child abuse whilst in care in Scotland.

– Rural Support Bill

Introduces regulation-making powers for Scottish ministers to amend or replace the EU Common Agricultural Policy elements of retained EU law.

– Transient Visitor Levy Bill

Creates a discretionary power for local authorities to apply a tax or levy on overnight visitor stays.