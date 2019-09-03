The name chosen for the Duke of Sussex’s new sustainable tourism project has been used in the past by a luxury travel blogger – with a fondness for private jets.

When Harry launched the initiative called Travalyst, with a group of leading online travel firms, he defended his use of private planes saying he flew “99%” of the time by commercial flights.

Today, during the launch event of the new global initiative ‘Travalyst’, The Duke of Sussex shared his remarks on the exciting new initiative from Amsterdam. #Travalyst, an initiative led by The Duke and founded by Booking.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, TripAdvisor and Visa, sees a pressing need for increased collaboration to make sustainability a priority across our entire travel experience – and we believe that collective, collaborative action will be critical to achieve this. The travel and tourism sector is constantly growing and contributes a significant impact to the world we live in today. The Duke sees it as one of the worlds biggest problems but believes this partnership can make it one its greatest solutions: • – 1.8 Billion trips will be made annually by 2030, and since 2000, the number of trips taken around the world has more than doubled – 71% of global travellers think travel companies should offer more sustainable options – $8.8 Trillion was generated to the global economy from travel and tourism last year – 57% of all international trips by 2030 will include emerging market destinations We plan to work closely with local communities and providers, leveraging technology to help scale sustainable supply to meet the growing mass-market demand from consumers – ultimately, making sustainable travel options of all kinds easier for consumers to identify, book and enjoy. To discover more about the new initiative, visit www.Travalyst.org Photo ©️ SussexRoyal

But #Travalyst has been featured in posts made on social media by Chantel Elloway, an international publicist.

Harry’s official Instagram account features the link in his postings, but it not only takes users to images relating to the project’s launch in Amsterdam, but also to pictures of Ms Elloway standing near private planes or sat inside them.

It also brings up other travellers who have used the name with pictures of their trips abroad, featuring visits from London to Africa.