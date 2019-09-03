The name chosen for the Duke of Sussex’s new sustainable tourism project has been used in the past by a luxury travel blogger – with a fondness for private jets.

When Harry launched the initiative called Travalyst, with a group of leading online travel firms, he defended his use of private planes saying he flew “99%” of the time by commercial flights.

But #Travalyst has been featured in posts made on social media by Chantel Elloway, an international publicist.

Harry’s official Instagram account features the link in his postings, but it not only takes users to images relating to the project’s launch in Amsterdam, but also to pictures of Ms Elloway standing near private planes or sat inside them.

(Instagram/PA)

It also brings up other travellers who have used the name with pictures of their trips abroad, featuring visits from London to Africa.