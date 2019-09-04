Wednesday’s Brexit showdown is on the front pages of all the main papers, with just one exception.

The Daily Telegraph says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is demanding an election after Tory MPs voted against the Government.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Johnson demands election’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MBXikSwB06 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 3, 2019

The Guardian calls last night’s vote a “humiliation” for Mr Johnson.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 4 September 2019: Humiliation for Johnson as Tory rebels turn against him pic.twitter.com/a2jbZygSSr — The Guardian (@guardian) September 3, 2019

And The Times and the Daily Mail also cover the story of the day in great detail.

The Times 4/9/2019Boris Johnson addressing MPs yesterday before parliament voted to seize control in an attempt to avoid a no-deal Brexit. Photo : Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament#thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday #brexit @thetimes pic.twitter.com/vy2OKtvJB1 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) September 3, 2019

The i says MPs inflicted a “crushing Commons defeat” on Mr Johnson, while its former stablemate The Independent also highlights the same angle and the Daily Mirror uses similar language.

Here’s our front page for the morning. Report by @AndyWoodcock. Want to stay up to date by email? Register here and sign up to our Inside Politics daily briefing for free… https://t.co/UGDGR1kFnq @independent #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZPpUiRPlyP — Christian Broughton (@Christian_B) September 3, 2019

The Sun says “Over to you Britain” and reports that Mr Johnson is “livid”, while the Metro reports that MPs have taken control of parliament.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times takes a strong line, saying the prime minister’s Brexit strategy is “in ruins”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 4 September https://t.co/7MP6s7ZpdW pic.twitter.com/0z3ApBrjjV — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 3, 2019

The Daily Express also leads forcefully, saying the House of Commons has surrendered to the European Union.

And the Daily Star again proves a Brexit and election-free zone, reporting football legends Alan Shearer and Michael Owen have “given each other a kicking” in a bitter row over the former Liverpool striker’s new book.