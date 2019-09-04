Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s has unveiled a new flavour to highlight what it calls structural racism and a broken criminal justice system in the US.

Justice ReMix’d is described as cinnamon and chocolate ice cream with lumps of cinnamon bun dough and spicy fudge brownies.

A portion of proceeds will support Advancement Project National Office, a multi-racial civil rights group, and its fight for justice for all, despite race or wealth.

The new flavour is part of Ben & Jerry’s multi-year campaign for criminal justice reform, in partnership with Advancement Project National Office (Eric Kayne/AP)

The company says it has been working with Advanced Project in St Louis to close The Workhouse jail and in Miami to slow what the two groups call “the school-to-prison pipeline”.

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the co-founders of the Vermont-based ice cream maker, made the announcement on Tuesday in Washington.