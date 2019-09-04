Detectives have released pictures of jewellery stolen from a 93-year-old pensioner who died from “broken heart syndrome” after her home was burgled.

Betty Munroe was pronounced dead on August 21 after three men forced their way into her home in Northampton on June 11.

Northamptonshire Police have released photographs of some items taken during the break-in, including a distinctive golden clown pendant.

(Northamptonshire Police/PA)

The burglars gained entry to the back door using garden shears at around 11pm and stole all of her jewellery, plus her late husband’s watch, her purse, bank cards, and a gold chain from around her neck.

They confronted Ms Munroe at her home on Kettering Road North, telling her they were police officers before ransacking the house in front of her.

Police said her health deteriorated quickly after the incident and she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder following repeated nightmares, trouble sleeping, being sick and being unable to stop shaking.

(Northamptonshire Police/PA)

She was taken to hospital with heart trouble and was eventually diagnosed with Takotsubo Syndrome, also known as broken heart syndrome.

In a statement released after her death, Ms Munroe’s family said: “The distressing circumstances of our lovely mum’s death have caused us so much sorrow.

“The violent actions of these callous individuals robbed her not only of precious possessions, but of her sense of security and peace and the will to go on.

(Northamptonshire Police/PA)

“All the generations of our family who owe her so much are bereft at her death.”

Detective Constable Hannah Roche of Northampton CID said: “Betty’s story has touched the hearts of many people across the country and I know that I am not alone in saying that we want to get justice for her.

“If anyone has been offered this jewellery or knows of its whereabouts, please do get in touch with us.”

The force has asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of the jewellery or the burglary to come forward.