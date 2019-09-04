Boris Johnson is taking his first session of Prime Minister’s Questions the day after sacking 21 Conservative MPs when they voted against the Government in a bid to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

The Government lost the vote by a majority of 27 and MPs will now have the opportunity to pass legislation that would effectively take no-deal off the table.

Here’s the latest:

12.19pm

12.16pm

Mr Johnson said his strategy was to get a deal by the summit on October 17 and “to get Brexit done”.

He added: “What his surrender bill would do is wreck any chance of the talks and we don’t know his strategy at all.

“He’s asking for mobs and Momentum activists to paralyse the traffic in his name.

“What are they supposed to chant? What is the slogan? ‘What do we want? Dither and delay. When do want it? We don’t know’.

“That’s his policy. Can he confirm now that he will allow the people of this country to decide on what he is giving up in their name with a general election on October 15 – or is he frit?”

12.13pm

Boris Johnson responds to Jeremy Corbyn (House of Commons/PA)

12.11pm

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn asked Boris Johnson for evidence of details that he is negotiating for a deal and not trying to “run down the clock”.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Corbyn added: “Yesterday it was revealed that the Prime Minister’s negotiating strategy is to run down the clock.

“And that the Attorney General told the Prime Minister that his belief that the European Union would drop the backstop was a complete fantasy.

“Are these reports accurate or can the Prime Minister provide the detail of the proposals he’s put forward to the EU?”

11.58am

Here’s a reminder of Tuesday night’s events:

Boris Johnson said he could seek a snap general election:

11.57am

11.55pm

Mr Johnson held a Cabinet meeting at 8am on Wednesday, with ministers giving nothing away to reporters as they arrived and departed from Downing Street.