Sajid Javid promised he was “turning the page on austerity” as he set out a cash boost for areas including health and education in a pre-election spending spree.

With Boris Johnson calling for a snap election, the Chancellor said the “uncertainty” around Brexit could not distract from delivering on the “people’s priorities”.

The #SpendingRound today isn’t just about numbers on a spreadsheet – it’s about making sure our public services have the funding they need to make a meaningful difference to people’s lives pic.twitter.com/pqztnfe3Dm — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) September 4, 2019

He said: “We are turning the page on austerity and beginning a new decade of renewal.

“A new economic era needs a new economic plan and today we lay the foundations with the fastest increase in day-to-day spending in 15 years.”

Insisting the UK would be ready to leave the European Union, with or without a deal, Mr Javid confirmed an additional £2 billion for Brexit delivery next year.

The Chancellor’s first major statement was repeatedly criticised by Commons Speaker John Bercow for deviating from the topic of the spending round.

Mr Javid announced the “fastest increase in day-to-day spending in 15 years”.

He said: “Next year I will add £13.4 billion to total public spending including £1.7 billion added for capital spending.

“These extra funds take the real increase in day-to-day spending to £13.8 billion, or 4.1%.

“That means I’m delivering the fastest increase in day-to-day spending in 15 years.”