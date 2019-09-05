Hurricane Dorian, back to a category three storm, has begun raking the south-east US seaboard.

It is threatening to inundate low-lying coasts from Georgia to south-west Virginia with a dangerous storm surge after its deadly mauling of the Bahamas.

Dorian had crashed into the island nation as its strongest hurricane on record earlier this week, but had weakened greatly since – down from a category five to a category two storm before increasing again late on Wednesday.

It still boasts dangerously high winds of 115 mph as it is sideswiping the coasts of Georgia and North and South Carolina.

In South Carolina, more than 1,500 people have sought refuge in 28 shelters as authorities worried about the historic and vulnerable port city of Charleston.

Dorian was centred overnight about 105 miles south of Charleston and moving north, just offshore.

Earlier this week, Dorian left wide devastation and at least 20 dead in striking the northern Bahamas.

A flood chart posted by the National Weather Service projected a combined high tide and storm surge around Charleston Harbour of 10.3 feet; The record, 12.5 feet, was set by Hugo in 1989.

LIVE NOW: Tune in for live views of #HurricaneDorian captured by high definition cameras outside the @Space_Station. Watch: https://t.co/pC8kfgKy0j — NASA (@NASA) September 4, 2019

Stores and restaurants were boarded up with wood and corrugated metal in the city’s central area, and about 830,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders on the South Carolina coast.

If you need to get to a shelter, LEAVE NOW. Our buses are running from transportation pickup points to shelters until 6 p.m. tonight. It will likely be too dangerous tomorrow. Pickup points can be found here: https://t.co/chICD9U0KD #chsnews pic.twitter.com/M30F2IwjI5 — Charleston County (@ChasCountyGov) September 4, 2019

Mark Russell, a homeless US Army veteran, said he had been in a shelter since Monday awaiting slow-moving Dorian.

“Once the rain comes and the wind hits, it’s going to blow left, right, in and out, and there’s not really a place that you can find” to avoid it, said Mr Russell, 63.

In North Carolina, where authorities said an 85-year-old man died after falling from a ladder while getting ready for the storm, governor Roy Cooper warned about the threat of storm surge and flash flooding from heavy rains.

Based on 5 AM forecast for #Dorian, I've issued an Executive Order expanding the State of Emergency to include Appling, Bacon, Bulloch, Clinch, Echols, Evans, Screven, Tattnall & Ware Counties. Tropical storm winds are expected in these areas. Price-gouging is prohibited. #gapol pic.twitter.com/sTmVTPO6fd — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 4, 2019

The Outer Banks were particularly vulnerable.

Georgia’s coastal islands were also at risk, the state’s governor Brian Kemp said.

“We are very worried, especially about the barrier islands getting cut off if we have these storm surges at the same time as … the high tides,” Mr Kemp said.

On Tybee Island, Georgia, just outside of Savannah, Debbie and Tony Pagan stacked beds and couches atop other furniture and blocked doors with sandbags and plastic sheeting before evacuating.

Andrew West, left and Michael Leibler install plywood over the windows of the Front Street Brewery ahead of Hurricane Dorian in Wilmington, North Carolina (Robert Willett/PA)

Their home flooded during Matthew in 2016 and Irma in 2017, and it is still relatively early in this year’s hurricane season.

“It’s a terrible way to live,” Debbie Pagan said.

The federal government has granted Gov. Cooper’s request for a federal disaster declaration for North Carolina in anticipation of #HurricaneDorian’s impact on the state. 🔗https://t.co/GuqC6eIPSG pic.twitter.com/Pu8D9E6GMQ — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) September 4, 2019

“We have the whole month of September and October to go. How would you like to be living on pins and needles?”

Also on Tybee, David and Sandy Cason gathered construction materials they had bought but not yet used to rebuild after earlier storms.

Haggling with insurance adjusters delayed those repairs, they said.

“The uncertainty and the unknown are the worst part,” Sandy Cason said.

“Just not knowing what’s going to be here when you get back.”

The acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Peter Gaynor, said 4,000 federal emergency personnel; 6,000 National Guard members; and 40,000 utility workers were on standby for the hurricane.

President Donald Trump holds a chart as he talks with reporters after receiving a briefing on Hurricane Dorian (Evan Vucci/AP)

“We are ready to go,” Mr Gaynor said.

“We’ll follow Dorian up the coast until it is not a threat to the US”

With the threat to Florida easing and the danger shifting northward, Orlando, Florida’s international airport reopened, as did Walt Disney World and Universal.

Thank you #HurricaineDorian for not stopping in to see Florida. Now go out to sea and spare my Carolina friends. 🚀🌪🇺🇸 — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) September 4, 2019

Dorian forced the Disney Cruise Line to cancel one trip and delay the return of another ship to Port Canaveral, Florida.

The Navy ordered ships at its huge base in Norfolk, Virginia, to head out to sea for safety, and warplanes at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia, were being moved inland to Ohio.