Events in Westminster dominate headlines again on Thursday as Boris Johnson’s snap general election plan was roundly rejected in the Commons.

Many national papers focus on either Mr Johnson’s plans being thwarted or Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s refusal to back an early snap election on Wednesday.

The Times says Mr Johnson is facing “an increasingly desperate battle to force a general election” after suffering two more defeats in the Commons, one on making Britain head to the polls and another ordering him to seek an extension to Brexit.

The Guardian says Mr Johnson is “cornered” after his government suffered “heavy defeats” in both houses of parliament, while the Financial Times also writes the PM is in a “corner” and the i runs with similar lines.

The Guardian front page, Thursday 5 September 2019: Cornered Johnson suffers triple Commons defeat

Financial Times UK edition, Thursday September 5

Metro points to Mr Johnson’s record, pointing out he has lost his first three Commons’ votes.

The Daily Mirror says Mr Johnson is Britain’s “worst PM” before playfully pointing out “since the last one”.

Other papers, however, focus on Mr Corbyn’s role in Wednesday’s drama. The Daily Telegraph leads with suggestions the leader of the opposition is being a “chicken” by refusing to back an election.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Hypocrite' Corbyn rejects election to break deadlock

The Sun mocks up Mr Corbyn’s head on a chicken, accusing him of “political cowardice”.

Tomorrow's front page: Seething Boris Johnson branded Jeremy Corbyn a "chicken" after the Labour leader blocked a snap General Election

The Daily Mail calls Mr Corbyn’s move “the final insult”, adding the PM is now “in limbo, unwilling to ask for a Brexit extension and unable to force an election”.

The Daily Express says Mr Corbyn was guilty of “an extraordinary act of cowardice” by refusing to back an election to break the Brexit deadlock at Westminster.

Only the Daily Star is a politics free zone, reporting on the personal life of This Morning presenter Alison Hammond.