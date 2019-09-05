Princess Charlotte starts her first day at school – following in the footsteps of big brother Prince George.

Charlotte, who celebrated her fourth birthday on May 2, has become a pupil at Thomas’s Battersea in south London, where it is taught that kindness is as important as academic success.

The young princess will be joined by her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as George when she begins her school career.

Prince George arrives at Thomas’s Battersea in London (Richard Pohle/The Times)

Thomas’s Battersea, which describes itself as a Christian school, open to children of all faiths, believes in “praise as the greatest motivator”.

Parents are told their children will be in an atmosphere which seeks positive relationships between pupils, teachers and parents.

George, who is six, started at the school in September 2017.

Art, ballet, drama, ICT, French, music and physical education are all taught by specialist teachers from a child’s first day.

The school is housed in a Grade II listed building, the former Sir Walter St John’s Grammar School which dates back to 1700.

American TV presenter Lara Spencer had to apologise after comments she made about George taking ballet lessons sparked a social media backlash.

During a segment on ABC’s Good Morning America, she claimed William said his son “absolutely loves ballet”.

“I have news for you, Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts,” she said. “I mean, he might.”