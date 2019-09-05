A large car bomb has rocked part of the Afghan capital near a neighbourhood housing the US embassy, the Nato Resolute Support mission and other diplomatic missions.

At least three people were killed and another 30 wounded by the blast in eastern Kabul, a hospital director said.

It was the second major blast in the Afghan capital this week while a US envoy has been in the city briefing officials on a US-Taliban deal “in principle” to end America’s longest war.

Firdaus Faramarz, a spokesman for Kabul’s police chief, said the explosion took place in the city’s Ninth Police District. It appeared to target a checkpoint in the heavily guarded Shashdarak area where the Afghan national security authorities have offices.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said a car bomb had exploded on a main road and police were sealing off the area. No one immediately claimed the attack.

Three bodies and 30 wounded people were taken to the nearby Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan hospital, said its director, Gul Ahmad Ayubi.

A Taliban suicide bombing in eastern Kabul on Monday night — which the insurgents said targeted a foreign compound — killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 100, almost all of them local civilians.

The Afghan government has expressed serious concerns about the US-Taliban deal, which US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said only needs the approval of President Donald Trump to become final.

Thursday’s blast occurred as Afghan presidential adviser Waheed Omer was speaking to reporters. He warned that difficult days were ahead and described the deal as moving with “excessive speed”.