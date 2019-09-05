Iran has released seven crew members from detained British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero and they have flown out of Iran, according to the ship’s owner.

The development emerged in a statement quoting Stena Bulk chief executive Erik Hanell.

Stena Impero – Statement 16 Erik Hanell, President and CEO, Stena Bulk said: “Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management can confirm that seven crew members of the Stena Impero have been released and are now travelling to a safe location.https://t.co/7XD2JQiAFM — Stena Bulk (@stenabulk) September 5, 2019

There was no immediate comment from Iranian officials or any acknowledgement in state-run media.

Iran seized the tanker in July, saying it had violated Iranian law, after authorities in the British territory of Gibraltar seized an Iranian tanker said to be to be carrying fuel to Syria in violation of EU sanctions on oil sales to the government in Damascus.

The Iranian vessel was released in August.

The remaining 16 crew members of the Stena Impero are staying onboard the vessel.