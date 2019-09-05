A bemused Jeremy Corbyn was presented with a “big girl’s blouse” as he left his home on Thursday morning after remarks by Boris Johnson.

A reporter from The Sun was waiting outside the Labour leader’s home in Islington, north London, to give him the pink patterned Marks & Spencer shirt.

During his first Prime Minister’s Questions, Boris Johnson appeared to shout at Mr Corbyn: “Call an election, you great big girl’s blouse.”



The reporter brandished the women’s size-20 shirt at the opposition leader’s front garden gate on Thursday morning.

After spotting the garment, Mr Corbyn did a double-take and was blocked from being handed the blouse by an aide.

Mr Corbyn – also labelled a “chlorinated chicken” during Wednesday’s heated exchange – declined questions from reporters outside his home.

“How nice to see you all here this morning,” he said, before getting into a waiting vehicle.