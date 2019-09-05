The supreme civil court in Scotland could be poised to release documents about the planned prorogation of Parliament.

Three judges at the Inner House of the Court of Session in Edinburgh will consider ordering unredacted versions of the letters and notes after hearing an appeal about the legality of the suspension.

Sections of the documents, which relate to Cabinet meetings and correspondence with the Prime Minister, had been “blacked out” and submitted at a late stage to a hearing on Tuesday.

It was heard there was no national interest in the sections being redacted.

It was revealed then that Boris Johnson appeared to have approved the prorogation on August 15 – despite subsequent official denials and the public announcement being made nearly two weeks later.

The Inner House judges are considering making the documents available to the media in the “interest of open justice”.

This decision will be made after they have had time to see its context.