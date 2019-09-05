Princess Charlotte displayed a strong family resemblance to her great-grandmother the Queen as she started her first day at school.

The four-year-old, whose arrival at Thomas’s Battersea was trending in the number one spot on Twitter, has been compared to a young Princess Elizabeth.

Princess Charlotte on her first day (Aaron Chown/PA)

Images of the Queen at around the same age show the pair share similar eyes, nose, cheeks and mouth – but whereas Charlotte has long, dark, straight hair, the young Elizabeth had a mass of short, fair curls.

Princess Elizabeth (now the Queen) at the Royal Tournament, at Olympia, London in 1930 (PA)

Charlotte, who is fourth in line to the throne, spent time with her great-grandmother, whom she calls Gan Gan, during the summer when the Cambridges headed for their annual break on the Balmoral estate.

Helen Haslem, head of the lower school greets Princess Charlotte (Aaron Chown/PA)

Princess Elizabeth visits The Royal Tournament at Olympia in 1931 (PA)

The monarch leaves out little gifts for her great-grandchildren when they come to stay.

Charlotte is the highest ranking female in line to the throne, followed by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie who are ninth and tenth in line.

Known for her confident, feisty side, cheeky Charlotte was spotted sticking her tongue out during the prize-giving at the King’s Cup regatta last month.

Princess Charlotte sticking out her tongue at the regatta off the Isle of Wight (Aaron Chown/PA)

As a child, Princess Elizabeth was a sensible soul who was educated at home by tutors and disliked maths.

She was given the nickname Lilibet when she found Elizabeth difficult to pronounce, and was bright, well-behaved, methodical and tidy.

Princess Elizabeth at a wedding in Balcombe, Sussex, in 1931 (PA)

One of Charlotte’s middle names was chosen to honour her great-grandmother.

Her full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge.